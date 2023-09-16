Police say gang ride largely uneventful

Getty Images.

Police are generally pleased with behaviour during Saturday's gang ride around the outskirts of Christchurch.

Police closely monitored the ride, with Police vehicles following from a distance.

Overall behaviour was good and there were no major incidents.

A 29-year-old man, who had a warrant for their arrest was taken into custody, due to appear in Christchurch District Court Monday 18 August.

Police issued multiple infringements for unlawful driving behaviour, and one motorcycle was impounded.

No roads were required to be blocked.

Police continue to monitor the activity of those who remain in Christchurch overnight, with Police ready to respond to any reports of unlawful activity.

Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity and unsafe driving to us, so we can take appropriate action.