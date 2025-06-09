Police seek fresh leads in search for missing Christchurch woman

Elisabeth went missing on Wednesday night. Photo: Police

Police are searching for new leads in their bid to locate a vulnerable elderly Christchurch woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

Elisabeth, 79, disappeared after walking out of the Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village on Bartlett St in Riccarton.

A police spokesperson said officers were working to establish "any new areas of interest" in the search

They have urged anyone with any information about her whereabouts - "no matter how small" - to come forward.

"If you have seen Elisabeth or have any information about where she could be, please call 105 and quote reference number 250604/5465."

Elizabeth has distinctive long white hair and was wearing blue trousers and a dark coloured long-sleeved top when she was last seen.

