Police seeking footage after teen fatally stabbed in Fendalton

Police at the scene in Fendalton yesterday. Photo: NZ Herald

Police are searching for video footage of the "senseless" fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Zion Purukamu in Christchurch on Friday night.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson called for people to come forward with information or CCTV footage relevant to the Medbury Tce incident, which left Zion dead and two other teenagers in hospital with serious injuries.

"Police are determined to locate the person or people responsible for this senseless incident, and we continue to urge anyone with information or CCTV footage that can help police to get in touch," he said.

Police are also seeking any footage from dash cameras and mobile phones.

Zion, a Hoon Hay resident, was killed at a party attended by about 80 youths at a house rented through Airbnb in "a quiet cul-de-sac" in the suburb of Fendalton.

The scene examination continues today.

"This is an extensive scene for our staff to methodically examine and we're grateful to the residents for their understanding and co-operation," Detective Inspector Michael Ford said.

Police continue to provide support to Zion's whānau, and have now had the opportunity to speak with the two other victims in hospital.

Interviews with people who were in the area at the time of the party are ongoing today.

"It's been over 24 hours since Zion died and we know there are people out there who attended the party and have not yet come forward.

"We encourage you to do so even if you don't think you have anything relevant to tell us, or you believe a friend may have already given us the same details. Every piece of information helps us build a timeline of what occurred and who was there."

The incident occurred during a party at the holiday home which reportedly spiralled out of control. The Fendalton property could be hired for up to eight people - but scores more turned up.

A woman whose daughter was at the party told The New Zealand Herald the attack was instigated by a "young boy" who caused a fight after he was turned away from the property.

The mother said she was not entirely sure what had happened to then lead to the stabbing because her daughter was finding it difficult to speak about the ordeal.

However, she believed some boys milling outside the house were ambushed by others "waiting in the dark".

"The young boys had no idea what was about to happen," the mother said.

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old, who were also injured, were in stable conditions.

Anderson expressed his condolences to the Christchurch-based whānau, who were being offered victim support.

No arrests had been made as at yesterday afternoon. A post-mortem was completed yesterday.