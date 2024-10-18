Police warn public not to approach 'wanted' man

If you see Daniel Kerisiano Senelale call 111. Photo: Police

Canterbury police hunting a wanted man have warned members of the public "not to approach" him and to call 111 immediately if they see him.

A public appeal has been made for information on the whereabouts of Daniel Kerisiano Senelale, 36, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

A spokesperson said Senelale is "wanted by police".

The spokesperson said he is believed to be in Central Otago and he may have travelled to the Canterbury and Gisborne areas.

"Members of the public are urged not to approach him, and if you see Daniel, please contact police immediately on 111."

Alternatively, if you have information that could help police locate Senelale, call 105 and use reference number 241017/5189.