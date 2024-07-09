Public pressure leads to Thomson Park playground upgrade

Public pressure has forced Christchurch City Council to take another look at its plans for a replacement playground at Thomson Park in New Brighton.

Earlier this year, council officials revealed the popular 50-year-old fort-playground would be demolished due to safety concerns.

Coastal Ward community board member Alex Hewison said it was sad to see it go.

"It was a safety risk," Hewison said.

"And for us elected members, our priority is ensuring that our community is safe.

"What was disappointing was the redesign."

Alex Hewison is pleased public pressure has resulted in a "bigger and better" playground for Thomson Park. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The council proposed replacing the largely wooden facility with an imported $80,000 modular kitset playground funded through the council's 'community parks play item renewal' project.

The plans were met with a strong backlash from the community.

Residents were angry about the lack of consultation, slamming the replacement model as "too plastic" with its smaller size making it only suitable for small children.

Hewison launched the 'Save our Playground' petition, calling on council staff to consider a more suitable like-for-like replacement.

"The media attention that this has gotten, through Star Media, through Radio New Zealand, through other broadcasters, has significantly boosted the reach of the petition.

"Without that, I would be concerned about how many signatures we would've gotten and where the playground would be now."

The new upgraded modular kitset playground planned for Thomson Park. Photo: Supplied

That strong response from the community has seen a partial backdown from the council.

Hewison has been told by the council it now plans to add about another $20,000 from existing budgets to bolster the project.

"There's a significantly larger footprint. There's a tunnel. Unfortunately there isn't that big double slide because once again that would require additional funding and we're really proud to have kept that within existing budgets to ensure that our community have a bigger and playground without breaking the bank."

Hewison believes the public will be happier overall with the new upgrade.

"I think anything is better than the original design."

And he says the new design will allow more play elements to be added on in future, subject to funding.

The change in plans will result in a delay, but Hewison is hoping the new expanded playground will be up and running by the end of the year.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air