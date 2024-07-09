Public pressure leads to Thomson Park playground upgrade

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Earlier this year, council officials revealed the popular 50-year-old fort-playground would be demolished due to safety concerns.
Coastal Ward community board member Alex Hewison said it was sad to see it go.
"It was a safety risk," Hewison said.
"And for us elected members, our priority is ensuring that our community is safe.
"What was disappointing was the redesign."
The plans were met with a strong backlash from the community.
Residents were angry about the lack of consultation, slamming the replacement model as "too plastic" with its smaller size making it only suitable for small children.
Hewison launched the 'Save our Playground' petition, calling on council staff to consider a more suitable like-for-like replacement.
"The media attention that this has gotten, through Star Media, through Radio New Zealand, through other broadcasters, has significantly boosted the reach of the petition.
"Without that, I would be concerned about how many signatures we would've gotten and where the playground would be now."
Hewison has been told by the council it now plans to add about another $20,000 from existing budgets to bolster the project.
"There's a significantly larger footprint. There's a tunnel. Unfortunately there isn't that big double slide because once again that would require additional funding and we're really proud to have kept that within existing budgets to ensure that our community have a bigger and playground without breaking the bank."
Hewison believes the public will be happier overall with the new upgrade.
"I think anything is better than the original design."I
And he says the new design will allow more play elements to be added on in future, subject to funding.
The change in plans will result in a delay, but Hewison is hoping the new expanded playground will be up and running by the end of the year.
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air