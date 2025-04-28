War hospital brought back to life

Hurunui’s fallen soldiers were remembered at two events on Anzac Day.

The Soldiers’ Block in the former Queen Mary Hospital grounds in Hanmer Springs was brought back to life for its official opening on Friday afternoon while a new war memorial was unveiled in Culverden earlier.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said the $3.6m Soldiers’ Block restoration was the culmination of two decades of community advocacy to preserve the site.

‘‘It is tremendous. It demonstrates the value of working in the community.’’

The Soldiers Block opened in 1916 to support soldiers recovering from the horrors of World War 1, being built alongside the hot springs, long valued for healing qualities.

The Canterbury Mounted Rifles emerged from the mist to join the Anzac Day service at Culverden, before heading out to Hanmer Springs for the official opening of the Soldiers’ Block. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Queen Mary Hospital later became a mental health hospital, and then a drug and alcohol addiction treatment centre under the Taha Māori recovery programme up until 2003.

The Ministry of Health had intentions to sell the site, but the local community rallied round and it was eventually vested in the council in 2010.

The restoration was made possible by funding from Government, the Lotteries Commission, the Rata Foundation and the council’s earthquake fund.

Hanmer Springs firm O’Brien Construction was awarded the contract and began work restoring the Soldiers’ Block in May last year.

‘‘It has been an enjoyable job,’’ Mark O’Brien said.

‘‘The building was very sound. It was in very good condition considering its age.’’

Amuri Community Committee chairperson David Croft (left), Hurunui Mayor Marie Black and John Rutherford at the unveiling of the Culverden war memorial in Rutherford Railway Reserve on Anzac Day. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

To ensure the building survives for another 100 years, O’Brien Construction laid down new foundations, with 64 piles drilled into the ground 900mm deep.

The floors were then restored with the same material as the original floors - Jarrah in the wards and rimu in the hallway.

Hanmer Springs business owner Jason Fletcher was a driving force behind the project.

He said the Soldiers’ Block is now open for community use for events and community functions and there is a community fitness centre onsite.

A wharenui attached to the Soldiers’ Block is also being restored by Ngāti Kūri and will be officially opened later in the year.

Brothers Peter (left) and Mark O’Brien were on hand to tell how they restored the Soldiers’ Block in Hanmer Springs. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Long term the community plans to turn the Soldiers’ Block into an interactive museum, bringing the stories of the soldiers back to life.

The Queen Mary Historic Reserve Trust has been working with Weta Workshop on the design, but will need to raise around $6m.

Anzac Day services returned to Culverden after a four year absence with the unveiling of a new war memorial, a six-metre high Corten steel laser-cut soldier and poppy that will be lit up at night.

Amuri Players member Leah Grenfell greets visitors to the restored Soldiers’ Block. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

The $150,000 project was made possible thanks to the legacy of the Rutherford family, which has been farming in the district since 1860.

Duncan Rutherford built a drill hall in the town in 1902, donating it to the community for the mounted rifles to use for training.

The hall served the community for 80 years until it was sold, with the proceeds put away for ‘‘a special project’’.

‘‘This is that special project,’’ Amuri Community Committee chairperson David Croft said.

‘‘Those funds went a long way towards meeting our goal and it was made possible because of the generosity of so many businesses and individuals.’’

Funding was also received from the Lotteries Commission, the council and a local community cull cow drive.

A $5000 grant from the council’s contestable fund allowed for two storyboards to be made, telling the stories of the men who gave their lives in the two world wars.

Amuri Players members Melanie Witbrock (left) and Dave Nicholls dressed for the occasion. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

The memorial is now taking pride of place in the Rutherford Railway Reserve.

Duncan Rutherford’s descendants came out in force, including his grandson, 103-year-old John Rutherford.

John Rutherford was joined by some of his great-grandchildren to plant a tree to mark the occasion.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.