War hospital brought back to life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Soldiers’ Block in the former Queen Mary Hospital grounds in Hanmer Springs was brought back to life for its official opening on Friday afternoon while a new war memorial was unveiled in Culverden earlier.
Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said the $3.6m Soldiers’ Block restoration was the culmination of two decades of community advocacy to preserve the site.
‘‘It is tremendous. It demonstrates the value of working in the community.’’
The Soldiers Block opened in 1916 to support soldiers recovering from the horrors of World War 1, being built alongside the hot springs, long valued for healing qualities.
The restoration was made possible by funding from Government, the Lotteries Commission, the Rata Foundation and the council’s earthquake fund.
Hanmer Springs firm O’Brien Construction was awarded the contract and began work restoring the Soldiers’ Block in May last year.
‘‘It has been an enjoyable job,’’ Mark O’Brien said.
‘‘The building was very sound. It was in very good condition considering its age.’’
The floors were then restored with the same material as the original floors - Jarrah in the wards and rimu in the hallway.
Hanmer Springs business owner Jason Fletcher was a driving force behind the project.
He said the Soldiers’ Block is now open for community use for events and community functions and there is a community fitness centre onsite.
A wharenui attached to the Soldiers’ Block is also being restored by Ngāti Kūri and will be officially opened later in the year.
The Queen Mary Historic Reserve Trust has been working with Weta Workshop on the design, but will need to raise around $6m.
Anzac Day services returned to Culverden after a four year absence with the unveiling of a new war memorial, a six-metre high Corten steel laser-cut soldier and poppy that will be lit up at night.
Duncan Rutherford built a drill hall in the town in 1902, donating it to the community for the mounted rifles to use for training.
The hall served the community for 80 years until it was sold, with the proceeds put away for ‘‘a special project’’.
‘‘This is that special project,’’ Amuri Community Committee chairperson David Croft said.
‘‘Those funds went a long way towards meeting our goal and it was made possible because of the generosity of so many businesses and individuals.’’
Funding was also received from the Lotteries Commission, the council and a local community cull cow drive.
A $5000 grant from the council’s contestable fund allowed for two storyboards to be made, telling the stories of the men who gave their lives in the two world wars.
Duncan Rutherford’s descendants came out in force, including his grandson, 103-year-old John Rutherford.
John Rutherford was joined by some of his great-grandchildren to plant a tree to mark the occasion.
By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter
■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.