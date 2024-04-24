Angry locals queue to sign playground petition

News of the impending demolition of the popular fort-playground in North New Brighton's Thomson Park has prompted a 'Save our Playground' petition.

Angry residents have queued up to sign the petition, which has recorded more than 800 signatures in less than a fortnight.

Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board member Alex Hewison organised the petition calling for a more suitable replacement.

"The petition asks staff to come back to the board and consult on other options for another playground or modules in the Thompson Park area. There are other options that we as a board can pursue as well."

There was strong support for the 'Save our Playground' petition at the New Brighton market in the weekend.

He said there had been a constant stream of people signing, even some who live outside the area.

"Even people who live in New Brighton know how important this playground is."

The fort-playground has been popular with the area's younger residents for almost 50 years, but the facility recently failed a city council safety assessment.

The Thomson Park fort-playground.

The report highlighted concerns about the deterioration of the largely wooden playground, and the structural integrity of some of its pieces.

The council plans to replace the play equipment with a modular kitset model.

Hewison says people are concerned about losing the much-loved big slides, and worried they won't be able to enjoy the playground with their kids anymore, as the new equipment will be too small.

A supplied image of the large play module scheduled to replace the Thomson Park fort-playground.

A council parks spokesman said: "The design and build approach offers great advantages in creating play items with unique features and incorporating local stories or history, but regrettably requires substantially greater monetary investment than council can allocate."

Hewison's aiming to get more than 1000 signatures by the time he presents the petition to the Waitai Coastal Burwood Linwood Community Board in early May.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air