Punters and fashionistas gear up for race day in Christchurch

Bars and restaurants in Christchurch are preparing for a bumper few days as Cup and Show Week gets under way.

Crowds will return for today's New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington Raceway after Covid-19 restrictions forced organisers to have race day behind closed doors in 2021.

A crowd of about 20,000 is expected at the raceway after the gates open at 11am.

About 150,000 are expected to attend events during the week.

Cup and Show Week usually brings in just under $4.5 million to the local economy and is considered the highlight of Christchurch's social calendar.

Hospitality New Zealand's Christchurch representative Peter Morrison said he believed there was a greater appetite for this year's event following two years of Covid-19-related disruption.

"It's huge," he said. "And we're really looking forward to it after a couple of years of Covid when we couldn't do much.

"All our members are really looking forward to it and we're just praying for the weather to stay good."

Last year's event was the first time in its 117-year history to not be open to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions.

All hospitality packages, including the VIP area, Bacardi on the Green, have been sold out for today's event.

The public village is also nearing full capacity.

Morrison said patrons were keen to go out and enjoy the event.

"Everyone wants to get dressed up and get out and have a good time and get together.

"It's our busiest week of the year."

Addington Raceway racing manager Darrin Williams said it was good to be back in business after last year's "logistical nightmare".

Covid-19 restrictions had meant keeping 10 or so groups of 100 people separate from each other. "It was almost more work than a full Cup," he told Morning Report

Williams expects 15,000 people to attend, with everything sold out except of general admission tickets. "There's still some room there - we can let a few more in."

Police were urging Cup patrons in the city to moderate their pace during events in the coming days.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said even if people were tempted to "bolt from the starting gates", they should moderate their pace.

"We want everyone to enjoy themselves, particularly after the last few years we've had - however, please remember to look after yourselves and each other," he said.

Roading staff will be out on roads across Christchurch this week, ensuring motorists are driving within legal alcohol limits.

"Drivers can be expected to be stopped anywhere, anytime," Appley said.

He said the main thing people should be doing was establishing a plan if they intended to drink.

"Know how you're getting home - plan to take public transport, organise a ride home or have a sober driver if you are planning to drink."

"Look after your bags, keep hold of your valuables, and if you do drive, ensure nothing is left visible in your vehicle that could be a target for thieves."

Apart from some morning cloud, the weather is expected to be fine with light winds in the Garden City with a high of 19 deg C.

Perfect conditions

The conditions are perfectly set for a day of racing with full crowds returning once again, says Addington Raceway and Events Centre chief executive Brian Thompson.

“We’re pretty pumped again,” Thompson told NZ Herald.

“A few staff have come down from different areas, it’s their first day working with us so there’s a bit of training going on. But there’s no wind, perfect day for racing today.”

Gates open for the event at 11am, Thompson anticipates roughly 15,000 people will attend today’s event. While it’s not pre-Covid levels, the day has still sold out all corporate seats and the popular “Barcardi on the Green” space.

ZM Public Village tickets are still available to the general public.

The Crossing Fashion “Starts Here” competition kicks off at 11am and closes at 1pm for entries, while the main race will feature an appearance from three of the New Zealand trotting greats - Monkey King, Terror to Love and Lazarus.

The trio will parade down the raceway’s home straight to deliver the trophy.

-Additional reporting Nathan Morton, NZ Herald