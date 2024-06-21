Pupils going gaga over pit

Menzshed helped out Isleworth School by building the gaga dodgeball pit. Photo: Supplied

Thanks to community help, a new gaga dodgeball pit has been installed at Isleworth School in Bishopdale.

The idea came after year 6 pupils played the game at a school camp two years ago.

The dream of installing one at the school finally came to fruition this year.

A gaga pit is a pit filled with sand, used to play gaga dodgeball.

Community group Menzshed gave a helping hand to install the pit, while building supplies company Baier helped with materials.

Teacher Vicky Taggart said the school was incredibly grateful for the support they received.

“Menzshed came in and built everything for us with the support of our caretaker, Ian, which was fantastic.

"(Baier) gave us a pretty reasonable discount and supported us through the process by giving us the wood. So we really appreciated that as well.”

Taggart said pupils are obsessed with the pit, and haven’t stopped talking about it since it officially opened on May 27.

“(They’re) absolutely loving it. There is big groups of children in there, every morning tea, lunch time, and they’re coming in after school to play the game as well.”