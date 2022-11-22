Push to lower speed limit from 60 to 30km/h outside Christchurch college

Traffic on Aldwins Rd, outside Te Aratai College. Photo: Star News

The speed limit on a busy road in Linwood may be lowered to improve safety.

Te Aratai College principal Dick Edmundson has been approached by parents and students throughout the year about concerns of excessive speed on Aldwins Rd.

Edmundson said it is not ideal to have a 60km/h zone outside a school because the median speed could well be higher than the speed limit.

But the speed limit could now be reduced to 30km/h during school hours as part of Christchurch City Council’s Slow Speeds Neighbourhood programme.

Residents are encouraged to share their views on the planned changes, which would see speed limits reduced from 50km/h to 40km/h and 30km/h on selected streets.

Dick Edmundson. Photo: Education Gazette

Said Edmundson: “There’s always been people driving fast along Aldwins Rd whether it’s 50km/h or 60km/h," Edmundson said.

"All through the day because it’s such a busy road."

While the speeding issue has been here “forever,” he thinks the increase of the speed limit to 60km/h has led to a rise in the average speed.

There have been near misses outside the school caused by a number of factors, but Edmundson said speed increases the risk.

"The single greatest fear that any principal has is that something will happen to the students.

"It’s greater than NCEA passes, it’s greater than how the school musical is going to go.”

City council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said staff will make changes to the plan after the consultation and present their recommendations to a hearings panel.

“We anticipate this would happen in February, with a decision made by council in March.”