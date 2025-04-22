Raise the Woof: How Finnegan 'changed our lives for the better'

Nina Romain and her dog Finnegan are taking part in the Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust’s Raise the Woof fundraiser during May. Photo: Supplied

Before Nina Romain adopted her american staffordshire, Finnegan, she was into cats.

“I thought I was a cat person for the longest time,” Romain said.

Romain and Finnegan will take part in the second year of Raise the Woof run by Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust, a fun and flexible fundraiser that gives abandoned and needy dogs a second chance at life.

Participants can take part at any time during May by logging their dog walks or kilometres through their personal fundraising pages.

Finnegan finished in the top three last year, clocking up 350km between Romain and her partner Felix.

“We will do 100km for sure, he gets walked every day so it’s easy,” Romain said.

The two met when Romain and Felix adopted the now three-year-old from Dogwatch.

“We were looking for a dog who was cat-friendly to live with June (the cat), he was only three weeks old – a tiny little nugget.”

Romain said having moved to New Zealand from France in 2021, the addition of Finnegan helped her explore her new home.

“He has changed our lives for the better, a nice friendly cuddly dog, and has made me way more active and made me discover Christchurch.

“Such a joyful dog to have.”

Since adopting Finnegan, Romain has volunteered at Dogwatch and is now part of the casual staff.

“I know now I want to work with dogs.”

Said Dogwatch general manager Bridget Paterson: “Last year we were so encouraged by the enthusiasm from our community. People walked, ran, and hiked with their dogs – all to help raise funds for the dogs in our care.

“This year we’re making it even more special by adding a public dog walk, so people can come together and show their support in person too.”

Scan the QR code above to support Nina Romain and her dog Finnegan. Photo: Supplied

Every dollar raised helps support Dogwatch’s work rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need.

This year, those donations will stretch even further thanks to Calder Stewart, the official matching sponsor for Raise the Woof 2025.

The company will match donations dollar for dollar, effectively doubling the impact of the fundraiser’s efforts.

Some people take part in memory of a beloved pet, others to celebrate the joy dogs bring to their lives – and all to help dogs who haven’t yet found a family of their own.

“It’s thanks to fundraisers like this that we can give dogs in need the love, training, and care they need to thrive,” Paterson said.

The community walk, held for the first time this year, will take place in the red zone on Saturday, May 31, and is open to everyone, including well-behaved dogs on leads. It starts at Medway Bridge on River Rd/Avonside Drive.

Registrations for Raise the Woof are now open at raisethewoof.dogwatch.co.nz, and there’s still time to sign up and make a difference.