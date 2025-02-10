Red zone's top picnic spots

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Di Madgin’s garden & Adventure Ave

Lay down a picnic blanket and take a break within the tranquil remnants of a home garden created by Di Madgin, an area which is now cared for by the Ōtākaro Avon Network. While you’re there, pop over for a play at Adventure Ave, an environmentally-friendly space designed by kids for imaginations to run wild. There’s a treehouse-inspired play structure, a small pump track and lots of native planting to enjoy.

Riverlution Café & Fungi Farm

Nestled in the heart of Richmond Community Garden is the new Riverlution Café, selling locally sourced kai (food). It's right beside the garden’s mud kitchen and friendly chickens, and the fabulous fungi farm playspace is just metres away as is the newly upgraded Avebury Park playground and paddling pool.

Photo: Christchurch City Council

While there is still construction happening on the lower terraces of Avon Park (perfect viewing for digger-mad toddlers), the upper terraces are open for exploring! With an amazing nature-inspired playground and some fantastic picnic tables created from re-purposed piles from Lyttleton Wharf around the corner, there's plenty of fun to be had.

Dallington Landing

The iconic stopping point in the centre of the river corridor, Dallington Landing is a great place to meet friends and have a picnic. This summer Council rangers have painted stencils on the road remnants to encourage active play – old school classics such as hopscotch and handball (bring your own ball). Come along and check it out.

Edible garden retreat beside the estuary

The Southshore community have come together to create a whānau-friendly garden space called “The Shore” at 348 Estuary Road. Come and picnic amongst growing vegetables. There will be a pop up library from 20 January so when you've finished walking and paddling on the estuary edge, come hang in a hammock for some quiet time with a good book.