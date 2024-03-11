Residents frustrated over 'forgotten' traffic safety work

Northcote residents want better traffic management as the area’s population booms. Photo: Supplied

For years residents have requested safety improvements and traffic management on Christchurch's Northcote Rd and the surrounding streets.

Gary Watts.

Now they feel “forgotten about” and “disappointed” with Christchurch City Council’s response to their requests.

Gary Watts, who lives in the area, has pushed for improvements since 2017 when he first presented his concerns to the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board.

“It’s very disappointing to see nothing being done because it is an ideal place to live in.

“It’s growing, and it’s close to many amenities. It feels like the council has forgotten about us.”

The number of vehicles on Northcote Rd for last year (January-November 2023) was about 11,332 detections eastbound and 12,554 travelling west.

The most recent (2020) average daily traffic data shows 424 vehicles use Paddington St, 534 on Uxbridge St and 1021 on Fenchurch St.

Watts said the increase in traffic over the last four years is due to the recent opening of Marian College and the increase in population. Further population increases are expected with the opening of the nearby Pak’n’Save supermarket.

Northcote Rd near Marian College. Photo: Supplied

This concerns residents as it causes congestion along Fenchurch, Camden, Paddington and Ealing streets, and makes crossing the roads unsafe.

Northcote Primary School principal Sam Turner and board of trustees chair Rose Wells spoke about the issues at a community board meeting on February 15.

“Some parents have had concerns about children walking to school safely, as there’s decreased visibility from increased parked cars. We feel like it’s only a matter of time until something happens. Basically, at peak times, the street is becoming one-way.”

Turner and Rose suggested extending the yellow painted lines, painting around corners, time-restricted/no parking signs, adding turning lanes, and installing light signals.

Community board chair Emma Norrish said Marian College staff are investigating traffic volumes in the area now that its students are back.

“Staff have ordered tube counts and will further investigate the effect students have on Paddington and surrounding streets.”

Victoria Henstock.

Papanui Ward city councillor Victoria Henstock was not at the meeting because she was out of town but she spoke about the issues beforehand to Norrish and community board advisor Mark Saunders.

“Once college staff have this information, they’ll look at what no stopping and/or timed parking restrictions are appropriate to the Uxbridge, Paddington, Fenchurch block and make their recommendations to the board,” she said.

Henstock also plans to include adding four lanes to Northcote Rd in the city council’s Long Term Plan.

Watts mentioned that along the streets, there are new units and car parks installed, which has narrowed them significantly.

“At one end, there are Marian College students who park on both sides of the road. At the other end is Te Kura o Matarangi Northcote Primary School, which during rush hour times significantly lessens drivers’ visibility for pedestrians,” he said.

A city council spokesperson confirmed Paddington St was seven-and-a-half metres wide, which is considered wide enough for a vehicle to safely pass other vehicles parked on both sides of the road.

There are also concerns about a lack of signage around the college and the delay in installing the 30km/h speed limits on Paddington St.

However, the city council spokesperson said: “On Paddington St, there would be no signs installed as they would be provided at the gateways to the zone bound by Northcote, Main North and Tuckers roads and the railway line.

“We can confirm there will be a warning sign on Northcote Rd with variable speed limits, they are just going through programme implementation at the moment.”

The date of installation is yet to be confirmed.