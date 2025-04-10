Road closures to make way for the Christchurch Marathon

The Christchurch Marathon is on this Sunday. Photo: Christchurch City Council

More than 6700 people are set to take on the Christchurch Marathon this Sunday so plan your journey ahead of time if you’re driving into the central city.

Road closures will be in place on 13 April to clear the way for runners taking on the full marathon, half marathon, 10km run and the Kids’ Mara’fun.

The number of entries in the event is up 27% compared to 2024, meaning it will be the largest field ever seen.

Event director Calum Nicholson said the 10.55km loop course has the same footprint as last year, with some minor changes.

“Ōtautahi is really becoming well known around the world as a vibrant place to come, and people are seeing the Christchurch Marathon as a destination event.

“This year will be the largest Christchurch Marathon event ever held, with the city welcoming thousands of participants and their supporters, not just from the local area but from around NZ and internationally.”

Competitors will set off from the Armagh St bridge - near the event HQ in North Hagley Park - and head south along Rolleston Ave before following the Ōtākaro Avon River northeast through the city as far as Fitzgerald Ave.

The course then heads west and circles North Hagley Park via Harper Ave where westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Traffic management will be in place from 4am to 3pm, with signposted detours around the road closures. The arterial avenues – Moorhouse, Fitzgerald, Bealey and Harper/Deans – are the best way for people to travel around the closures. Image: Christchurch City Council

Traffic management will be in place from 4am to 3pm, with signposted detours around the road closures.

The arterial avenues - Moorhouse, Fitzgerald, Bealey and Harper/Deans - will be the best way for people to travel around the closures.

Motorists coming into the city should allow more travel time and approach from the east or south.

The Crossing, Lichfield St and Hereford St parking buildings are all accessible.

Said Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore: "We hope everyone giving it a go will have a great run and a fun experience.

"Friends and family are encouraged to walk, bike or scooter into the closure area and support participants and local businesses.

"Three recommended spectator spots are marked on the map for those keen to see the action up close."

Bus services will continue to operate but may have short delays around the CBD. Some bus routes will have detours in place with changes to bus stops around the road closure area.

More information is available at: