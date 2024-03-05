Rush for central city apartments heats up in Chch

A new row of street-facing apartments on Manchester St in central Christchurch have sold.

Real estate website OneRoof said a growing number of retirees looking to downsize to single-level apartments in the central city are creating more competition in the auction room.

But the growth in new builds is also helping achieve the city council's goal of having 20,000 people living in the city centre.

Christchurch City Council Central Ward councillor Jake McLellan said the CBD is set up for a lot more people.

"We have a goal to get to 20,000, we're halfway there.

"It's a stretch goal, we will meet it. It's just a question of when.

Councillor McLellan said more people of all ages are now choosing a metropolitan lifestyle.

"House sales in the CBD are on the up and up. We're seeing more and more apartments coming online, and that's really symptomatic of the fact that more and more people are buying and choosing to want to live in the CBD. And why would you not?"

More than 13 years on from the 2011 earthquake, the city’s recovery has seen new precincts and buildings pop up.

Fletcher Building's One Central apartments are on the market and foundations are being laid for the Manchester Square residential development nearby.

Both developments feature apartments and townhouses with ground-floor hospitality and retail outlets.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch has also benefitted from new walking and cycling paths, play areas and a host of new apartments and townhouses.

"Our population is back to above where it was pre-earthquake which is a bit of a watershed moment for us as a city."

He said the completion of central city anchor projects Te Kaha stadium and Parakiore Recreation and Sports Centre will accelerate the CBD's growth even further.

And he insists the council is working hard to make sure hospitality outlets and residents can complement each other and co-exist as both are needed.

"We're doing a great piece of work in the South East quadrant of the city," McLellan said.

"That's where people are going to come to in the future and we need to make sure that that's planned really well, that there's enough parks, that the noise requirements are right.

"And that way that's how we're going to negate those issues in the future of residential and hospitality."

McLellan is keen to see that momentum continue, helping make central Christchurch a vibrant place to live.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air