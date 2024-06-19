SailGP will not return to Lyttelton in 2025

Photo: Getty Images

The New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will not be held on Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour next year after SailGP withdrew from its hosting agreement with ChristchurchNZ.

The decision follows two iterations of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Christchurch, as part of a four-year partnership with ChristchurchNZ, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and New Zealand Major Events.

The original agreement, which included Christchurch and Auckland alternating as hosts between Seasons 3 and 6, was varied in 2023 when SailGP shifted from Auckland due to land restrictions surrounding the venue.

With the original intention to host two events fulfilled, ChristchurchNZ has accepted SailGP’s decision to withdraw from the 2025 hosting agreement.

"Hosting the New Zealand Sail Grand Prix has been a great success for Ōtautahi Christchurch," said ChristchurchNZ chief executive Ali Adams.

"Our major motivation for hosting the event was to showcase what a vibrant, world-class venue our city has become for major events.

"Given that the Season 4 ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix was the world’s largest-ever ticketed sailing event that goal has been well and truly met."

SailGP managing director Andrew Thompson said: “Following SailGP’s sellout success in Season 3, we’re proud to have delivered another record-setting event in Season 4, which engaged the local community, generated significant benefits throughout the region and put the beauty of Christchurch and New Zealand firmly on the world stage.”

A post-event report for SailGP by Deloitte says the event had a total economic benefit of $33.7 million to the host region and was seen by a global broadcast audience of 74.6 million.

Dolphin protection issues

Dolphins on the course were a part of the reason, ChristchurchNZ destination and attraction general manager Loren Aberhart told Midday Report.

"There were challenges around dolphins on the course and under the Marine Mammals Protection Act, SailGP was unable to proceed with racing and that has been part of the decision."

She could not say if SailGP would continue competitions in New Zealand.

However, ChristchurchNZ was still working on ways to be able to host another SailGP event, she said.

That included looking at technological solutions and the Marine Mammals Protection Act to allow racing to proceed based in different scenarios around the dolphins within the marine mammal sanctuary of Lyttelton Harbour.

"We've also been working through costs and how we can eliminate some of the additional costs that are incurred with hosting SailGP, which are not unique to Christchurch, they are within New Zealand," Aberhart said.

"But because of some of the time frames that we needed to work to - 2025 was really just cutting it too fine."

Today's news was a "disappointing" outcome, she said.

"We've hosted two incredible events and we're so proud that SailGP put us on the international stage.

"We're still open to hosting in the future and we know that season 3 [in 2023] was voted the best venue, Christchurch as the best venue on the SailGP circuit by the sailors, and again this year we produced an epic event."

-With RNZ