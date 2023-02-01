School built inside a warehouse nears completion

A long, 12-year journey is almost over for Christchurch’s newest school, Marian College.

Work is nearing completion to retrofit the Catholic girls school inside a giant warehouse on Lydia St, Northcote.

The secondary school's former site in Shirley was badly damaged in the 2011 earthquakes, forcing staff and students to move to their temporary location in Barbadoes St.

The Catholic Diocese acquired the former Foodstuffs distribution centre in Northcote, and the idea was born to convert the massive 17,000 square metre warehouse structure into a new site for Marian College.

Marian College in Lydia St, Northcote. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Two years of planning went into the $25m project, with work beginning last year to retrofit the two-storey school into the giant former warehouse.

The complex features a centrepiece chapel in the entrance axis, 26 full-sized classrooms, a covered courtyard, a modern performing arts wing and a full-sized gymnasium.

The brand-new Marion College campus is due to open its doors for classes mid-year.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air