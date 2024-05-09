Shocking video shows wrong-way driver hitting oncoming car

A video shows the moment an allegedly intoxicated woman driving the wrong way on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway hits an oncoming car.

Filmed from a moving vehicle, the footage shows the woman travelling north in the southbound lane before colliding with another vehicle on Tuesday night.

Snr Sgt Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said it appeared the 42-year-old woman entered the motorway from the Kinmont-Mosgiel onramp before heading north while in the southbound lane.

She then collided with a vehicle travelling south driven by a 79-year-old woman with an 80-year-old man in the passenger seat.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and the elderly pair suffered minor injuries.

Police breath-tested the woman at the scene of the crash.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 890mcg, over three times over the legal limit of 250mcg.

The woman was arrested, charged with drunk driving and dangerous driving and had her licence suspended for 28 days.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz