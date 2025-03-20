ZZ Top add Christchurch show to NZ tour

Rock and roll legends ZZ Top have added a Christchurch show to their tour of New Zealand in May.

The Elevation Tour will see ZZ Top perform in Auckland on Saturday, May 17, Wellington on Sunday, May 18, and then Christchruch on Thursday, May 15.

The band is being supported by George Thorogood & The Destroyers at Wolfbrook Arena.

Elwood Francis, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top performing in Anaheim, California, on October 30 last year. Photo: Getty Images

With classic songs, such as Sharp Dressed Man, Legs and Gimme Me All Your Lovin, ZZ Top is synonymous with beards, hotrods and spinning guitars.

They have sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Keith Richards.

Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a catalogue of classic hits, and played more than 8000 shows, including the 2022 tour of New Zealand on their 45th Anniversary Good To Be Bad Tour.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from noon on March 24 until noon on March 25. General ticket sales will be available from 1pm on March 25 at livenation.co.nz.