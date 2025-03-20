ZZ Top add Christchurch show to NZ tour

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rock and roll legends ZZ Top have added a Christchurch show to their tour of New Zealand in May.
The Elevation Tour will see ZZ Top perform in Auckland on Saturday, May 17, Wellington on Sunday, May 18, and then Christchruch on Thursday, May 15.
The band is being supported by George Thorogood & The Destroyers at Wolfbrook Arena.
They have sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Keith Richards.
Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a catalogue of classic hits, and played more than 8000 shows, including the 2022 tour of New Zealand on their 45th Anniversary Good To Be Bad Tour.
Pre-sale tickets will be available from noon on March 24 until noon on March 25. General ticket sales will be available from 1pm on March 25 at livenation.co.nz.