Musical to bring some razzle-dazzle to Rangiora

Cast members of North Canterbury Musicals’ new show '42nd Street' during their final rehearsal in the Rangiora Town Hall last night before opening tonight. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Bravo to North Canterbury Musicals (NCM) for its superb new show 42nd Street, which brings the razzle-dazzle of a high-class New York City Broadway production to Rangiora.

There was a buzz of excitement at the final rehearsal in the Rangiora Town Hall last night, tinged with pre-show nerves, followed by elation after the final curtain call for the high quality performance.

NCM marketing manager Lizzie Mullan said she was incredibly proud of the production and the huge number of volunteers who had worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make it a reality.

42nd Street is a 1980 award-winning musical, which is set in 1932 during the Great Depression and became a long-running hit on Broadway.

It is a heartwarming story portrayed through a series of dazzling dance routines and memorable melodies, following the trials and tribulations of Peggy Sawyer, a young dancer with big dreams of becoming a star.

North Canterbury Musicals' production of 42nd Street is a show of stars with the lead performers Dave Greensmith, playing Julian, Holly Palmer, playing Peggy, Andrea Koreey playing Dorothy, Austin Jenks playing Billy and Chris Finnie playing Maggie all delivering knockout performances.

The remaining cast also step up to add quality, especially Colette Inkster, who is the show's choreographer and plays the role of Andy which is based on one of Broadway’s first female choreographers, Agnes de Mille.

The dramatic lighting, fabulous costumes, choreography and sets all add considerable class to this wonderful production, which includes live music from an orchestra, is suitable for all ages and not to be missed.

Tickets are selling fast for the show which opens tonight (Thursday May 9) and runs until May 25.

For bookings go to iticket.co.nz/events/2024/may/42nd-street.

- Shelley Topp