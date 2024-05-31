Enere vigil for 'outpouring of community grief'

Enere McLaren-Taana

A vigil in memory of Dunedin boy Enere McLaren-Taana in the Octagon this afternoon will allow an "outpouring of grief felt by the community".

The Dunedin City Council said this morning the whānau of Enere will not be present or speaking at the vigil as previously announced.

"The vigil has been organised as a public time and space to hold the outpouring of grief felt by the community for the passing of Enere.

"The DCC apologises for any misunderstanding."

The vigil’s opening will be conducted by mana whenua, followed by Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and other kaikōrero, the Dunedin City Council said.

The gathering was in response to community calls following the death of the 16-year-old Trinity Catholic College pupil in a stabbing at the Dunedin bus hub a week ago, the council said.

It would be held from 3.30pm-5pm and all were welcome.

"Manaakitanga [hospitality] will be provided and flowers or messages of support for Enere’s whānau will be gratefully received," the council said.

Enere’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief as the city grapples with the tragedy and issues of safety at the bus hub.

His funeral at First Church on Tuesday will be a ‘‘private farewell’’ because of the venue’s limited capacity.