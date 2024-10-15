Serious injuries in Riccarton Rd crash

One person is seriously injured following a crash on Riccarton Rd in Christchurch this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the single-vehicle crash at about 3.30pm.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

Riccarton Rd is expected to be closed "for some time" between Straven Rd and Rimu St, and Rotheram St is also closed between Riccarton Rd and Dilworth St, so motorists are advised to avoid the area.