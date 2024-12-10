'Significant traffic impacts' expected during cycleway construction

Wastewater pipe upgrades, a street renewal and construction on the next section of the Nor’West Arc cycleway will start next year. Photo: Newsline

Motorists in Christchurch are being warned to expect "significant traffic" delays when construction on the next section of the Nor’West Arc cycleway starts in January.

Wastewater pipe upgrades, a street renewal and the cycleway construction will be carried out at the same time on Aorangi Rd, Bryndwr, and is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

The work will involve replacing old wastewater pipes before constructing the cycleway, which will also extend down Condell and Matsons Aves.

"This project will have significant traffic impacts, which we’re working hard to manage," says Christchurch City Council general manager city infrastructure Brent Smith.

"Stage one includes safety improvements at the intersection of Wairakei and Aorangi roads, which will close for three weeks from 13 January. Work has been timed during the holiday period when roads are quieter.

"Following work at the intersection, Aorangi Rd will reopen with traffic management in place, and a short section of Wairakei Rd will operate one-way city-bound for three to four months.

"Detours will be in place during the intersection and lane closures, and people are advised to allow for extra travel time.

"While there will be impacts on commuters, it’s great to see work progressing on our cycleway network that makes it easier and safer for people to bike around the city. Cyclist numbers are continuing to grow as more routes link up different parts of Christchurch,” Mr Smith says.

"It’s also much more efficient when we can time different projects – whether for roading or water – to happen together. It means we only dig up the road once and minimise traffic impacts.”

The work will be carried out in three stages, with the first on Aorangi Rd between Brookside Tce and Condell Ave starting in January.

Additional work that will also be carried out includes a street renewal on Aorangi Road, a signalised and raised pedestrian crossing at Wairakei Road, and installation of a new stormwater network.

“We know road works are disruptive and want to reassure residents that we put in a lot of planning to keep traffic flowing,” Mr Smith says.

More information about the traffic impacts of the work will be sent to residents and nearby businesses.

This section of the Nor’West Arc cycleway is jointly funded by Christchurch City Council and the Government’s Shovel Ready Project Fund.