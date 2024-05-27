Snell's 800m record set in Christchurch 62 years ago has been broken

James Preston broke the 62-year-old record in Germay set by Sir Peter Snell. Photo: Athletics NZ (file)

New Zealand athlete James Preston has broken Sir Peter Snell's 62-year-old 800m national record at a meet in Pfungstadt, Germany.

The 27-year-old middle-distance runner crossed the finish line in a time of 1:44:04 - which not only got him into the record books but also attained the Olympic qualifying standard.

Snell set his time of 1:44:3 in 1962 in Christchurch.

Preston went below the 1:45 mark for the first time in March this year.

In Germany, Preston was followed across the line by New Zealand's Brad Mathas who finished second in a time of 1:45:80.