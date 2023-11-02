Sparks returns this summer

Sparks in the Park : Newsline.

Joining Christchurch Symphony Orchestra for a show-stopping night of entertainment at Mitre10 Sparks is highly acclaimed performer Annie Crummer.

The New Zealand vocal legend will take the stage for the popular, outdoor concert at North Hagley Park on Saturday 3 February 2024, says Christchurch City Council Manager of Events and Arts Lucy Blackmore.

“With Christchurch Symphony Orchestra (CSO) at the helm, Mitre10 Sparks will feature Annie Crummer performing some of her hit songs, reimagined with incredible orchestral arrangements,” Ms Blackmore says.

“Local Ōtautahi singers – the soulful Roslen Ulaula and folk singer/songwriter Harry Burt – are also set to perform. Together with CSO, they’ll deliver a packed programme of traditional classics, pop culture favourites and creative cultural collaborations.

“The theme of the night is the power of music to bring us together and to celebrate our place in the world and beyond.”

Conductor David Kay will lead the performance and MC the evening, which runs from 6.30pm until 9.30pm and closes with a spectacular fireworks display, amplified by the force of CSO.

“Mitre10 Sparks is a wonderful, feel-good event for our city, where we can get together with friends and whānau and enjoy some top-shelf, homegrown talent,” Ms Blackmore says.

The free concert is a locally cherished collaboration between the Council and CSO that has been entertaining Cantabrians for more than 40 years.

“It’s always a treat to experience CSO live in concert, and we’re very proud to partner together in bringing this opportunity to greater Christchurch every year. It’s also our privilege to have a guest singer from the NZ Music Hall of Fame,” Ms Blackmore says.

Annie Crummer has had a long career in music, beginning at age 18 with the band Netherworld Dancing Toys, who won Single of the Year in 1985 with “For Today”. Later, her band When the Cat’s Away put out a New Zealand chart-topping cover of the Blue Mink song “Melting Pot” in 1988 and won Group of the Year in 1989. Crummer then went on to pursue an internationally successful solo career.

A range of food vendors will be available on site, and attendees are welcome to bring a picnic, along with picnic blankets and chairs.

