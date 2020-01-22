Spate of suspicious vehicle fires continues in Christchurch

Photo: File

Firefighters in Christchurch were called to another suspicious vehicle fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning - the fourth in two days.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Brent Dunn said fire crews were called to the blaze at The Lagoon in Brooklands about 5am on Wednesday.

"The car was suspiciously burning," he said.

"When we arrived the car was well ablaze, we were able to extinguish it and the incident has been referred to police," he said.

It follows a spate of suspicious car fires across the city on Tuesday morning.

Just after 2am, a crew from the Woolston Fire Station was called to a 20m by 5m scrub fire at Kennaway Reserve, which was likely caused by a burnt out vehicle.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was deemed suspicious due to the burnt out vehicle found near the scene.

At 4.55am on Tuesday, crews from the Redwood and Brooklands fire stations responded to a call about a vehicle "totally involved in fire" on Lower Styx Rd.

Then at 5.14am, crews received multiple calls about a blaze near the Hampshire St shops in Aranui.

Mr Littlejohn said another vehicle was found to be on fire at the rear of the shops.

All four incidents have been referred to police.