'Super happy, excited, over the moon': Sports-mad Christchurch boy gets his Warriors wish

Connor Stewart was given a brand new Warriors jersey by Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board member Andrei Moore. Photo: Supplied

Connor Stewart is a sports-mad nine-year-old.

His latest obsession is the Warriors.

He loves the team so much that last week he decided he would sell lemons from a tree at his home to raise money to buy a Warriors jersey, which costs $120.

His mother Catherine Ackerley posted about Connor’s sale on the Halswell Community [Facebook] Group.

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board member Andrei Moore was so impressed with his efforts, he commented saying: “From one Warriors fan to another absolutely! I’ll take four [bags].”

The next day, Moore turned up to buy the bags – and with a Warriors jersey under his arm.

Moore said he is a “die-hard” Warriors fan and has a collection of about 16 of the team’s jerseys.

“When I saw someone fundraising to save for a Warriors jersey, I just thought he sounded like an absolute legend and that’s one of the greatest fundraisers I’ve ever heard. I happened to have a couple of brand new Warriors jerseys spare, I got them for a bargain, and figured absolutely, why not.”

Connor said when he realised the jersey was for him, his excitement levels went “from zero, to 100, to 1000.”

Said Connor: “I really like them and they’re my favourite team.”

He said he was “super happy, excited and over the moon” to be given the jersey and he wore it for three days in a row after receiving it.

Connor plays rugby union for Prebbleton, but given the choice he said he would play for the Warriors over the All Blacks.

Connor's favourite Warriors player, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo: Getty Images

His favourite Warriors player is Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who is leaving the Warriors for rugby union and will play for the Blues next year.

Connor said it is “quite sad” Tuivasa-Sheck is switching codes, but he hopes he will play for the All Blacks.

Ackerley said Moore’s gesture was “very nice.”

Ackerley had a stroke in 2016 when Connor was 5.

She has recovered enough to go back to working part-time now, but said money can sometimes be tight, making Moore’s help even more special.