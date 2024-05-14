Survivor not surprised by new Mama Hooch allegations

A survivor of Christchurch's infamous Mama Hooch sexual assault case believes it is likely there are more women who are yet to come forward.

Police are investigating three fresh complaints in connection to "historical incidents" at the notorious central Christchurch bar Mama Hooch.

Brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz were sentenced last August to lengthy jail terms after they were found guilty of nearly 70 crimes, including rape, sexual violation and stupefying.

Roberto was given 17 years in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 8.5 years.

Older brother Danny was given 16.5 years, with no parole available until at least eight years had been served.

If followed a nine-week judge-alone trial last year, where it emerged the Jaz brothers had targeted 32 people, mainly young women aged between 18 and 24.

The pair used their positions at family businesses, including Mama Hooch and neighbouring Colombo Street restaurant Venuiti, to commit the slew of acts.

Sophie Brown. Photo: Jason Oxenham

Sophie Brown, who waived her name suppression, admitted she was not surprised new allegations had surfaced.

"Statistically, one in three or four sexual assault cases actually get reported to police," she said.

"So the chances were incredibly high that there were other women that were impacted by these men that weren't captured in the trial.

"It's awesome to see other women coming forward, whether it was seeing the trial, or something that [has] compelled them to do it, it's amazing they've felt that they're able to."

Brown recounted to the court last year "picking up the fragments of her life" after she was drugged and sexually violated in 2017

Waiving her rights to name suppression, she was one of several survivors who delivered powerful impact statements as the Jaz brothers learned their fate.

Although conceding it would be speculation, she said there could be more survivors out there who had been impacted.

"Reporting isn't everyone's journey of healing, and some women won't and that's okay.

"But I would definitely say there could be more."

She added she felt proud that others had "found their voice" to the point where they felt they could report their experiences to police.

"If anyone else is suffering with this, and tossing up with the idea of reporting or not reporting, just understand it's absolutely your personal decision.

"I hope these women are looking after themselves and doing what's right for them."

Victims advocate Ruth Money also said further complaints materialising was "sadly not surprising".

"It's very rare that we will see this level of offending just being that first group of survivors who came forward," she said.

Money acknowledged all "the brave ladies" who had taken the brothers through the justice system and the new complainants coming forward.

"It's actually a catch-22 situation," she said.

"Any survivor is triggered by the coverage of something that is similar to what they have experienced.

"The trial itself was triggering for a number of people, particularly those who were the survivors who had disclosed at the time, but also these new ones who hadn't disclosed yet.

"But what it says is that 'you're not alone'."

Money said she took solace in the fact the new survivors had been brave enough to endure the justice process for something that had already been through the courts.

Both venues have since closed, and the company, Jaz Holdings Limited, was put into liquidation in August last year.

A police spokesperson said since the Operation Sinatra trial last year, they had received three complaints relating to historic incidents at Mama Hooch.

"Police won't comment on the specifics of the complaints but they are continuing to investigate."

Both brothers were appealing their convictions, but it was unclear what grounds the pair had.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: free counselling for 5 to 19 years old, online chat 11am-10.30pm 7days/week or free phone 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 11am-11pm Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.