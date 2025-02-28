Teen charged after assault at Christchurch park

Police at the scene of the scene in Richmond. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

A teenager has been arrested after a serious assault at a Christchurch park on February 5 left a woman with critical injuries.

Detective Sergeant James Haigh of Canterbury CIB told chrislynchmedia.com the 16-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday in relation to the incident at the Richmond Village Green on Stanmore Rd.

At the time, police said a woman was found critically injured at the park following the serious assault.

The teenager was due to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court today, facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault in relation to a second victim.

He has also been charged with theft in connection to a separate offence in the same area on February 2.

After the incident, police asked for the public's help with their investigation into what happened.

Haigh told chrislynchmedia.com they appreciated the community's assistance which led to the arrest.