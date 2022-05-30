Third new footbridge opens in Avon River corridor

The Snell Place footbridge. Photo: Newsline

The third and final pedestrian bridge over the Avon River/Ōtākaro has been opened.

The new Snell Place footbridge was opened on Friday with a small ceremony. It was the last of three pedestrian footbridges built in the former red zone with a $13.7 million grant from the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust.

The riverside Dallington Landing was also built as part of the package. The Avondale footbridge and Dallington Landing opened in March, while the Medway Street footbridge opened earlier this month.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the bridges will play a key role in the future City to Sea pathway, which will run from the city to New Brighton.

“All of these infrastructure projects play a big part in realising the vision and objectives for the Regeneration Area and there’s lots of other work underway in the 602ha area which is exciting to see.”