Thousands flock to 'I Love Brighton' festival

An estimated crowd of up to 15,000 people descended on Thomson Park on Tuesday for the 13th annual 'I Love Brighton' festival.

Event co-organiser Martha Baxendell said the free festival was a great way to start the year.

"This is a family-friendly event that we put on every year with activities for children, a little market area, we've got entertainment happening. I mean, just a fun day for everyone."

Community groups and sports clubs took the opportunity to showcase their offerings, keen to recruit new members through running games and activities.

The event began in the wake of the Christchurch earthquakes, as a way of lifting the spirits of the New Brighton community and encouraging locals to re-engage in activities.

"We wanted to create something that helped bring our community together, just show that unity and also to encourage our tamariki to see what they could get involved in."

Local community and sports groups put on displays to encourage new members. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Baxendell was delighted with the great community support for the event.

Key sponsors for the event were Home Foundation, Tangata Atumotu Trust and the Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board, which allowed all the activities to be free.

And with major redevelopments planned for the seaside suburb over the next year, there's confidence the community will be able to stage an even bigger festival next Waitangi Day.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air