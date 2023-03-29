Thousands stolen from Riccarton currency exchange

Police believe this man may be able to assist with their enquiries. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

Several thousand dollars were stolen from a currency exchange at Westfield Riccarton this afternoon in a brazen armed robbery, police say.

A police spokesperson said a man entered the mall at about 2.15pm and walked to a currency exchange.

"The man was armed with a knife and threatened staff before fleeing with several thousand Australian and New Zealand dollars."

He left the mall through a carpark entrance moments later.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the man pictured.

"Police are asking the public to look out for anyone in Christchurch in possession of large amounts of cash in New Zealand and Australian currency," the spokesperson said.