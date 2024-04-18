Three crews battle house fire in Papanui

Three fire crews extinguished a house fire on Grassmere St in Papanui overnight. Photo: Google

A house in Christchurch was “totally involved in fire” by the time crews arrived at the scene early this morning.

Police and three fire crews from the Redwood, Ilam and Christchurch City stations were called to the blaze on Grassmere St, off Main North Rd, Papanui, just after 2am on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency NZ told the New Zealand Herald the crews arrived to find the single-storey house was “totally involved in fire”.

Nobody was inside the building.

It took over two and a half hours to bring the blaze under control. A Fenz crew will continue to monitor the scene today.