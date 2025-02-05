Three-wheeled e-scooters land in Chch

A line of Ario e-scooters on Lincoln Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Ario's three-wheel scooters have hit the streets of Christchurch, replacing the Neuron e-scooter brand.

Neuron failed to get its license renewed in Christchurch City Council’s tender process to choose two city-wide operators.

Priority was given to companies able to increase rider numbers and meet tougher new standards for safety and security, using monitoring and technology.

The city’s first ride-share scooter operator, Lime, successfully had their contract renewed from January 31.

With two wheels at the front and one at the rear, Ario claims its scooters are more stable than the two-wheeled models, improving balance and overall control.

Ario already operates e-scooters on the streets of Auckland, and says it has employed a local workforce to manage its daily operations across Christchurch.

Said Ario New Zealand and Australia general manager Adam Rossetto: “Ario is packed with features such as accidental toppling prevention, helmet locks, active suspension and better braking.”

He said the scooter's three mechanical brakes provide improved stopping power, reducing collision risks.

Rosetto said the four onboard cameras and depth sensors meant they have the ability to sense pedestrians and regulate a rider’s speed.

“We can detect tandem-riders, non-compliant parking and enable sentry mode to deter theft and vandalism.”

A thousand new three-wheel Ario e-scooters are now available across Christchurch and Sumner.