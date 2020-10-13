Tipple and Topple: Videos warn older Cantabrians about link between alcohol and falls

Age Concern Canterbury is using a new series of videos - dubbed Tipple and Topple - to make elderly people aware of the role alcohol can play in falls.

The new series of 10 videos, funded through a Ryman Healthcare grant of $20,000, are now being used in the community.

The videos are narrated by psychiatrist Dr Matthew Croucher.

"This has already motivated people to think that there are actually quite small changes they can make that don’t cost them anything that will probably make a big difference for their futures,” he said.

Croucher, who works for the Canterbury District Health Board, said alcohol can have a cumulative impact on people's health, such as affecting balance, especially when people get older.

He says it gradually impairs brain control systems as well as the vulnerable long nerves in legs.

Older people’s organs also change, affecting how they can withstand the effects of alcohol, such as the liver becoming “less effective” at clearing alcohol as a toxin from the body, said Croucher.

Age Concern chief executive Simon Templeton said it has already been showing the videos to members of the public visiting its Papanui office and community space.

He said about half of people aged over 80 experience a fall sometime within a 12-month period.

"It’s a really good programme," said Templeton.

"We were thrilled that Ryman came on board and funded something we were trying to get funded for years.”

Age Concern Steady As You Go co-ordinator Beverley Mason has shown some of the videos to a group of visitors at the Age Concern Canterbury office on Main North Rd.

“They are very effective,” she said.