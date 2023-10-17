Train ploughs into stolen car after fleeing police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The vehicle had been initially fleeing police before it was abandoned at the train crossing on Lincoln Rd in Addington where a train then hit it.
Police said the car was one of two vehicles seen by officers on Blenheim Rd about 4am on Tuesday.
A pursuit was not initiated, police said.
“Police are now speaking with a person of interest and enquiries are continuing to locate the second vehicle,” a spokesperson said.
A nearby store owner who spoke to police shortly after the crash told The New Zealand Herald that the car involved had been driven under the barriers which, at the time, were down signalling a train was coming.
“It was a couple of teens,” he said.
Clothing and other debris are scattered across the tracks.
The level crossing is also damaged.
Lincoln Rd has been closed between Moorhouse Ave and Harman St while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.
People are asked to avoid the area.