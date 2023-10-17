Train ploughs into stolen car after fleeing police

The scene in Christchurch this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Police are making inquiries after a train ploughed through a car on the railway lines in Christchurch early today.

The vehicle had been initially fleeing police before it was abandoned at the train crossing on Lincoln Rd in Addington where a train then hit it.

Police said the car was one of two vehicles seen by officers on Blenheim Rd about 4am on Tuesday.

The aftermath of the crash on Tuesday morning. Photo: Nathan Morton

Both cars fled before officers could signal the vehicles to stop.

A pursuit was not initiated, police said.

Photo: Barry Clarke

A short time later, police said they were told a train had hit the car on the tracks.

“Police are now speaking with a person of interest and enquiries are continuing to locate the second vehicle,” a spokesperson said.

A nearby store owner who spoke to police shortly after the crash told The New Zealand Herald that the car involved had been driven under the barriers which, at the time, were down signalling a train was coming.

“It was a couple of teens,” he said.

Clothing and other debris are scattered across the tracks.

The level crossing is also damaged.

Lincoln Rd has been closed between Moorhouse Ave and Harman St while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

People are asked to avoid the area.