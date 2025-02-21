Tram turned into a mobile dance floor

Christchurch's vintage tram became a mobile dance floor for a free concert in the lead-up to the Electric Avenue music festival.

Dancing passengers hopped on and off the iconic vintage streetcar as it completed circuits of the central city for Jam on the Tram yesterday.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

The live DJ event featured Sin and Brook from George FM.

It was held to promote Electric Avenue which starts at 2pm on Friday and continues on Saturday.

About 60,000 festival-goers are expected through the gates at North Hagley Park for the 10th Electric Avenue.