Trial to make Gloucester St more pedestrian-friendly starts soon

Contractors will be installing paint, speed cushions, planters, seating, other street furniture and lowering the speed limit to 10km/h in the section of Gloucester St between Colombo and Manchester Sts. Photo: Newsline

Some big changes are on the way for Gloucester St in Christchurch when a trial to make it more "people-friendly and inviting" gets under way.

From Monday, November 13, contractors will be installing paint, speed cushions, planters, seating, other street furniture and lowering the speed limit to 10km/h in the section between Colombo and Manchester Sts, Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury said.

Ninety per cent of the cost is being funded through Waka Kotahi’s NZTA's streets for people programme, which aims to make low-cost and rapid changes to streets ahead of permanent upgrades.

Gloucester Street was chosen as it is home to the city’s performing arts precinct and connects to New Regent St, Tūranga, Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, Whiti-reia Cathedral Square, and will be the home of the new Court Theatre when it opens in May.

Bradbury says the trial will help the council understand how the changes will affect the area before any permanent work is considered.

"We are very keen to hear what people think about the changes once they’re installed so we’re really encouraging feedback during the trial,” he said.

"We’ll also be actively monitoring traffic and watching to see how people move through and use the area.

"This helps us see what works and what doesn’t, and we can quickly make changes based on feedback."

Once installed, people will be able to provide feedback via the city council's Kōrero mai | Let’s talk website.

The trial was due to be launched earlier this year, but was put on hold due to concerns about the one-way design from some stakeholders.

In September, Christchurch city councillors moved a motion to continue the work with a design to allow for two-way traffic.