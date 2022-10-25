Twins reach new heights to mark 75th birthday

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Christchurch twins Paul and David Wareing have reached their 75th birthday on a high.
- By John Spurdle
Paul and David decided to celebrate the milestone by treating themselves to a ride on New Zealand’s longest zipline at the Christchurch Adventure Park.
Paul, an experienced zipliner, knew what to expect. But for David, it was a whole new experience - and not one to be treated lightly.
Two and a half hours after starting their adventure, it was a ride they wouldn’t forget.
- By John Spurdle
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air