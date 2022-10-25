Twins reach new heights to mark 75th birthday

Christchurch twins Paul and David Wareing have reached their 75th birthday on a high.

Paul and David decided to celebrate the milestone by treating themselves to a ride on New Zealand’s longest zipline at the Christchurch Adventure Park.

Paul, an experienced zipliner, knew what to expect. But for David, it was a whole new experience - and not one to be treated lightly.

Two and a half hours after starting their adventure, it was a ride they wouldn’t forget.

- By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air