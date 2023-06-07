Ultimate ninja playground to open in Christchurch

Photo: Supplied

Ninja Valley - The Ultimate Playground is bringing its successful brand of active family entertainment to the Bush Inn Centre with a launch planned for September 2023.

The 3500sqm space will feature more than 30 different physical activities and challenges for all ages from 2+ and will include 65 trampolines, ninja courses, climbing walls and towers, a 4-section high ropes course, dodgeball, a massive donut slide into airbag, a 4-level playground for little ninjas, a virtual reality component, café, parties and a few other surprises.

Co-founder Grant Beuzeval is excited about bringing Ninja Valley, a New Zealand owned business, to Christchurch.

“We wanted to play a positive role in this rapidly developing city. The vibe and energy is very obvious in Christchurch and we hope to tap into it and expand our community – the Ninja Nation.

“After some deliberation, we chose the Bush Inn Centre based on the size and shape available, the energy and vision of the property management team and the proximity to a wide range of family-friendly food and beverage outlets.

“We feel like we can compliment our neighbours at the Bush Inn.”