Vintage cars turn heads on tribute run

George Lee is obviously no boy racer, but the 76-year-old’s wheels turned heads sedately when the Vintage Car Club Canterbury paid homage to the world’s longest-running motoring event.

The retired motor trimmer/upholsterer owned the oldest motor entered in Saturday’s inaugural Brooklands to Brighton Run, which was modelled on the enduring London to Brighton Veteran Car Run and restricted to vehicles at least a century old.

Lee spent 30 years basically rebuilding a 1904 Alldays & Onions single cylinder eight horsepower four-seater from scratch, a true labour of love he had to be railroaded into.

Having restored the interiors of hundreds of vintage and classic cars since starting his apprenticeship at Riccarton bus builder GB McWhinnie in the 1960s, Lee needed badgering into buying the motor and gearbox in Greymouth.

“I thought I work on old cars all the time, why do I want a hobby on what I’m working on?” asked Lee, who then justified why he relented in 1992.

“It grows on you, it’s a rust disease. If it’s rusty we’ve got to pick it up and have a look at it.”

Retired motor trimmer/upholsterer George Lee with the 1904 Alldays & Onions veteran motor vehicle. PHOTO: CHRIS BARCLAY

Alldays & Onions’ obscurity helped because Lee wasn’t interested in restoring a stock-standard Model T Ford.

The Birmingham-based English automobile manufacturer operated between 1898 and 1918.

Once he returned from the West Coast, Lee sourced an Alldays & Onions differential in Palmerston North plus a chassis from Loburn.

While his veteran – cars produced before 1918 earn that designation; vintage were made between 1919-1930 – is almost entirely faithful to an original, there is one modern concession.

“There is a crank at the front but I’ve got a Japanese starter motor because I’ve hurt my back a few times,” Lee admitted.

“The thing is a lot of these cars never get on the road because the people who own them are old and they can’t crank (start) them. You have to be pretty strong.”

Sporting a canary yellow paint job for maximum visibility, Lee spent untold thousands of hours toiling to make the rare machine roadworthy two years ago, though it was not an expensive exercise.

“It’s cost bugger all really because I’ve done it all myself,” said Lee, who was looking forward to the Run after a recent tune-up jaunt to Geraldine.

“It’s something free for the public and the kids love it,” he said.

Retired motor trimmer/upholsterer George Lee with the finished product of his part-time labours over 30 years, a pristine example of a 1904 Alldays & Onions veteran motor vehicle. PHOTO: CHRIS BARCLAY

The London to Brighton Veteran Car Run was first held as the Emancipation Run in 1896, with emancipation referring to the repeal of the law requiring all motor vehicles to be preceded by a man walking with a red warning flag.

It was revived and rebranded in 1927, restricted to vehicles built before 1905, and has subsequently been held annually with two exceptions: The duration of World War 2 plus ensuing petrol rationing until 1947, while the Covid-19 pandemic stalled the 2020 edition.

The English version in November covers 87km and attracts more than 350 entrants, the local equivalent was considerably shorter.

Around 50 drivers travelled a maximum of 30km once they set off from the suburb north of the city.

The route, which included Spencerville, Lower Styx, Prestons, Burwood, Waimairi Beach, Marine Parade and Southshore en route to the final destination, a car park on Hawke St, took about an hour to complete.

And a 1919 Nash tow truck was in the vicinity if they experienced mechanical issues along the way.

Veteran and vintage-class cars took part in the inaugural Brooklands to Brighton Run on Saturday. PHOTO: CHRIS BARCLAY

Vintage Car Club Canterbury branch veteran convener Colin Hey said members had always taken a keen interest in the British event and eventually the penny dropped.

“We thought, ‘Why don’t we organise one for Christchurch? We’ve got a Brighton here,” Hey said.

The route was designed to keep potential stoppages to a minimum, so there is only one set of traffic lights to negotiate, exiting Prestons.

“One difficulty with veteran cars, and especially motorbikes, is stopping and starting again,” Hey said.

“Some of the motorbikes don’t have a clutch, so once the engine stops the rider has to jump off and push-start it.

“It’s basically left hand turns and then one or two intersections and some roundabouts. It’s very easy running and there shouldn’t be too much traffic.”

Hey said the speed was not the essence, it was an opportunity to showcase the horsepower of yesteryear.

“It’s definitely not a race, most of the cars will do 30 mile an hour, the really old ones will do 20-25.”

Each participant received a commemorative plaque at the finish, while prizes went to the oldest vehicle/youngest driver combination plus the best motorcycle, car or truck was chosen by the public who visited the display.