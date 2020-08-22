Wanaka-Christchurch flights set for November start

Photo: Sounds Air

Direct commercial flights between Wanaka and Christchurch are set to begin on November 2.

Blenheim-based Sounds Air announced this morning that tickets will go on sale next month for the new service following ''successful discussions'' between the company, Christchurch Airport and the Queenstown Airport Corporation, which manages Wānaka Airport.

Sounds Air chief executive Andrew Crawford said the new service was ''fantastic news'' for the company and the communities of Wānaka and Christchurch ''who have been so supportive of this proposed service''.

''The survey we commissioned in June this year showed 90 percent support from the 3,600 respondents, which shows us that we have a ready market.

''We are planning to fly every day of the week with 12 return flights a week at this stage, using our turbo-prop Pilatus PC12 aircraft.

''This aircraft is ideal for an airport like Wānaka and will require no additional infrastructure to be built there.

''It has a comfortable, pressurised cabin that will be able to take up to nine passengers at a time on the 45 minute journey.

''The November start date allows for the Queenstown Airport Corporation to seek the necessary approvals from its majority shareholder, the Queenstown Lakes District Council, through the submission of its revised statement of intent, while also allowing us to help to get people and businesses moving at a time when this is most needed thanks to the impact that COVID-19 is having on tourism and business.

''The regional connectivity that this flight service will bring will enable locals to travel more easily, support domestic tourism, aid local business recovery and improve access to health services,'' Mr Crawford said.