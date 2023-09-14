Wanaka group opposes airport plan

The group that shut down plans to develop Wanaka Airport for jet aircraft is making known its opposition to plans for an international airport at Tarras.

Survey responses from 608 of the Wanaka Stakeholders Group’s 3500 members showed 82.7% were opposed to Christchurch International Airport Ltd’s Tarras plans.

The survey was conducted before the airport company made public some details of its proposal last month, including its "preferred alignment" northeast to the Lindis Valley and south to the Lake Dunstan Valley.

In a media release, chairwoman Meg Taylor said concern about the Tarras proposal had "intensified significantly" — up almost 10% — since a similar survey two years ago.

Of those surveyed, 70% were "thoroughly opposed" and 95.9% believed the Upper Clutha should or must be involved in the decision-making process.

Ms Taylor said the concerns were unchanged from the previous survey — climate change, over-tourism, environmental impact and strain on infrastructure — "with between 79% and 81% of respondents concerned about each issue".

"It was telling that the survey results did not change significantly for those respondents who own and operate businesses, including tourism businesses.

"Nearly a third of our respondents own or manage a business in Central Otago, and over 13% are tourism businesses."

Ms Taylor noted the survey results were "in line" with the views of Destination Queenstown and Lake Wanaka Tourism.

"We agree with them that this is not just a Tarras issue but will impact the wider region, bringing visitors on a scale not seen before.

"And the Tarras proposal is not aligned with the ‘quality over quantity’ approach endorsed by the community in its destination management plan.

"Our view is that managing tourism numbers is the key to maintaining the value of our destination both for residents and for visitor experience."

In 2021 the group won a High Court case that sank the Queenstown Airport Corporation’s plans to develop Wanaka Airport for jet aircraft.

Ms Taylor said the group’s focus on Wanaka Airport remained unchanged, "and issues such as over-tourism, climate and environmental impact and strain on local infrastructure are front and centre".

"We are well aware that moves to develop the airport could be revisited at any time and we’ll continue to ensure that the Upper Clutha community is leading the conversation, not excluded from it.

"Nevertheless, this survey demonstrates that a major international jet airport a short distance further down the road is equally unpalatable to our community.

"This is not about nimbyism.

"It’s about ensuring that airport companies don’t make uncontested and poorly considered decisions about our region with irreversible and overwhelming consequences for the Upper Clutha and Central Otago."

— Staff reporter