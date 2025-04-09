Warriors fans gobble up tickets to Anzac Day game

Warriors fans packed out Apollo Projects Stadium for the Canberra Raiders game last year. Photo: Getty Images

Warriors fans in Christchurch have proven their loyalty again by buying up every ticket to the historic Anzac Day game against Newcastle at Apollo Projects Stadium.

It is the One New Zealand Warriors' third visit in 14 months to the South Island - but the sold-out sign still had to be put up three weeks before the round eight game on April 25.

Last year’s preseason game against Wests Tigers in February and the round three home game against Canberra two months later both also sold out.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said tickets were selling fast for the round seven home game against the Brisbane Broncos at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on April 19.

George said the sold-out Christchurch game underlines the importance of the partnership the Warriors signed with Venues Ōtautahi and ChristchurchNZ in 2023 to bring NRL home games to the city.

The last match of the current deal will see the Warriors play at the new One New Zealand Stadium Te Kaha in the central city after it opens next year.

"It’s absolutely terrific the way fans in Christchurch keep showing their support for the Warriors," said George.

"This really cements our relationship in an agreement that means so much to us as a club but which is also providing huge economic benefits for the city of Christchurch and the Canterbury region.

"We can’t wait to be back in front of our members and fans on Anzac Day and again next year when playing at One New Zealand Stadium will be one of the biggest events in our club’s history."

-APL