Warriors to play home games in Christchurch

Photo: Getty Images

The New Zealand Warriors have announced they will play NRL home games in Christchurch for the first time in their 30-season history.

A three-year deal announced today will see the New Zealand Warriors taking an NRL home game to Christchurch for each of the next three seasons through a partnership with with Venues Otautahi and Christchurch NZ.

Under the partnership, the 2024 and 2025 fixtures will be played at Apollo Projects Stadium before taking the 2026 game to Christchurch's new international arena Te Kaha Stadium, which is currently under construction.

"This is such an exciting step forward for us as a club," said New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"We've been eager to bring NRL games to the region for some time and the building of Te Kaha Stadium has helped to make that a reality."

Details of the opponent and date for the first match next season will be revealed along with the full 2024 draw early next week.

Bunty Afoa during the Warriors match against Manly at Christchurch Stadium on March 30, 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Venues Otautahi CEO Caroline Harvie-Teare said the Warriors have been the best sporting story of the year.

"Having them in Christchurch twice in 2024 is going to be a huge attraction not just for the city but also for the whole of the South Island."

The Warriors will also play a trial match next year against the Benji Marshall-coached Wests Tigers at Apollo Projects Stadium on Sunday, February 18.

The One New Zealand Warriors have played eight NRL matches in Christchurch before, all away fixtures brought to the city by the Sydney Tigers in 1996, the Wests Tigers in 2004, 2005 and 2006, the Sydney Roosters in 2010, Penrith in 2016 and Manly Warringah in 2018 and 2019.