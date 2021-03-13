Watch: Chch service 'We Are One' remembers terror attack

The We Are One national remembrance service two years after the March 15 terror attack in Christchurch will be held today.

The service starts at 3pm at Christchurch Arena and will be live streamed.

The service was due to go ahead in March last year but was cancelled because of Covid-19.

The programme was put together with input from those most affected by the attacks, including survivors and families of the victims.

Speakers include Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Christchurch Imams Alabi Lateef and Gamal Fouda will recite Muslim invocations before an address is read on behalf of the bereaved families.

Those who died in the attacks will be honoured in a portrait of remembrance on screen at the event and their names will be read.

Survivor Temel Atacocugu - who was shot nine times - will speak on behalf of the injured.

Faisal Sayed will speak for the other victims.

Fifty-one people were killed and 40 injured when a gunman opened fire at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15, 2019.

The terrorist was jailed for life.

At Friday prayer yesterday, Fouda said those killed "were meant to be safe".

"We need to know that those shuhada left us but they did not die, they will not be forgotten," he said.

"Our country will never forget them.

"They are the ones who lost their souls to pave the path for love and kindness and to make us open our eyes to watch the far-right wing violent groups who are planning to plant fear in the hearts of the people of this nation.

"We should not give them this opportunity to break our nation into parts. We should stand strong against these hateful groups as one nation."