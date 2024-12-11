Man who murdered Christchurch dog walker sentenced

Bailey Messervy, 20, at his trial in the High Court at Christchurch. Photo: Pool / Iain McGregor

The man who killed 62-year-old Christchurch father Nigel Wilson as he was walking his dog at Bexley Reserve in 2022 has been sentenced today.

Bailey Messervy has been jailed for 17-and-a-half years and ordered to serve seven years before he is eligible for parole, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Justice Rachel Dunningham on Wednesday said she believed the "impulsive" circumstances of the attack, Messervy's youth, his family background and resulting post-traumatic disorder and his rehabilitative potential meant a life sentence would be manifestly unjust.

Following a trial spanning more than a week in August, jurors rejected the defence case that proposed Messervy did not intend to kill Wilson when he stabbed him.

Messervy heard from his victim’s devastated family, including Wilson's daughter who said she saw her father’s ashes for the first time on her wedding day, the Herald reported.

Wilson, 62, was found by relatives badly injured with multiple stab wounds at Bexley Reserve in November 2022.

He died a week later in hospital.

Wilson was on a routine morning dog walk when he was attacked.

He and Messervy became involved in an argument in which Wilson called out the youth for driving his vehicle at speed through the reserve.

Wilson shut the gates at the entrance and confronted Messervy, who stabbed him about eight times, with four blows to his abdomen.

Wilson’s dog returned home without him, raising the alarm and family members including his partner and son found him soon after at the reserve, hunched over the gate.

He was able to utter the word “ambulance” to his partner.

At his trial, the court also heard Messervy had used methamphetamine that morning.

The convicted killer – now 20 – was sentenced by Justice Dunningham this morning.

Wilson’s partner, sister and daughter were among those who read victim impact statements.

The Herald reported his partner Gaylene Edwards said although two years had passed since the traumatic morning “it feels like yesterday”.

“There was so much blood … I keep thinking this isn’t happening as it seems so unreal,” she recalled.

“Nigel was in the ICU for eight days with numerous operations to try and stop his bleeding as well as removing parts of organs that were dying.

“I remember the first time we were allowed to go in and see him. I found it extremely overwhelming … I could only sit with tears running down my face. He didn’t deserve this.

“On the ninth day, we received the news that we hoped wouldn’t happen, that it had all become too much for Nigel’s body. We went through to him to say goodbyes … I sat with them as the machines were turned off and he passed away.

“I felt numb and hollow as he had so much to live for … It was all too much … I went to bed each night with tears streaming down my face."

Edwards told the court her life changed forever when Wilson died, the Herald reported.

“I take each day as it comes trying to draw all the ounces of strength and courage I can.

“But inside I’m in pieces,” she said.

“He is no longer here to give me a hug and a kiss on the forehead … I’m all alone … My body hurts … life is too hard to keep going … I’m just existing.

“I loved Nigel. What you did – leaving him to die and unable to call for help – was such an evil thing to do to another human being.

Wilson’s daughter Bethany said nothing her father did warranted Messervy’s brutal and violent reaction.

“Who gave you the right to play God?” she asked.

“After you ruthlessly left him for dead, his young puppy managed to find her way home by herself and alert his partner. After searching, she, one of my brothers and his two young children were the ones to find him. No one should have had to experience what they did that morning. No one should ever have exposure to that level of horror – least of all children.

While her father “fought so hard” in hospital, the family “barely slept … barely ate”.

“The injuries that you caused were too severe and in the end, we had to accept the call to end his life support,” his daughter told Messervy.

“Your cruel and unjust actions, not only robbed a man of his life, but you also robbed all our lives of him.

“My father was taken from his partner, his four children, six grandchildren, six surviving siblings, 12 nieces and nephews, his dog, and a large network of friends and people who care about him.

“He was a hard-working man who was looking forward to spending his retirement adventuring, a man who loved the natural and rugged beauty of the land. He was an outdoorsman, hunter camper, fisherman and Jack of all trades, a man who would always speak his mind and stand up for what he believed in. He was also a loyal friend who wouldn’t hesitate to lend a hand or advice to anyone who needed it.”

