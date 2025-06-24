Fans get up close and personal with the Crusaders

By Adam Burns of RNZ

A hero's welcome greeted the triumphant Crusaders after they restored their Super Rugby supremacy.

Hundreds of fans gathered in central Christchurch on Monday to revel in the side's celebrations, less than 48 hours after the side clinched the title for the 15th time.

The Crusaders were once again crowned Super Rugby champions, edging the Chiefs 16-12 in Saturday's grand final at Apollo Projects Stadium.

Chanting, red and black flags and the familiar ascent of "Conquest of Paradise" coloured the atmosphere as rabid fans got up close and personal with their heroes and the silverware.

Celebrations on Cashel Street were also fittingly in full sight of construction of the franchise's forthcoming new home One New Zealand Stadium, also known as Te Kaha.

The new multi-use arena is due to open in April.

High school teachers Milika Faitotonu and Poe Kairua, both family members of former Crusaders linchpin Richie Mo'unga, were one of the earliest patrons gathered on Cashel Street.

Faitotonu said the Crusaders' "spirit and culture" set them apart from other sporting teams.

"As [David Havili] said it's the families, the culture. We are a whānau and a family, and family is very important.

"It just took a year for Penney to establish that relationship with the boys."

The pair said they could not wait to attend games at the new stadium after enduring the wintry clime in Addington for many years.

"I think moving from Apollo over to One New Zealand... I think that was the best send-off we could've had, not just for the Crusader fans, but for the whole community," Kairua said.

"It takes Christchurch city to get behind the boys and make them a success."

Mayor Phil Mauger playfully paid tribute to the squad during formalities.

Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

He said he was pleased with the team had won the final as he would have "had to put a hold on the stadium".

Crusaders and All Blacks halfback Noah Hotham told RNZ the turnout was "amazing".

"Any time we can connect with our fans, our home, it's an awesome time, very special.

"You see from last year how much scrutiny we went through, how people started talking about the downfall of the Crusaders. To see how we've come back from that and learned from our mistakes last year, it makes it so much more satisfying."

Midfielder Dallas McLeod admitted some of the squad were "slowly recovering" from big post-match celebrations.

"We've had a good couple of days with the boys celebrating it so it's been good."

The squad had goals at the beginning of the campaign, namely turning things around following last year's ninth-placed finish, McLeod said.

"Having Davey (David Havili) as the leader this year has been awesome, driving that alongside the rest of the leaders in the team. So having that goal at the start and working hard to get it done is very cool."

It was a double celebration for several Crusaders players, with seven of the squad named in the All Blacks squad earlier in the day for next month's test series against France.

Crusaders number eight Christian Lio-Willie was also named in the squad as injury cover for loose forward Luke Jacobsen.