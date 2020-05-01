Weather looking better than usual as Canterbury heads into winter

Ben Noll

There’s a good chance Christchurch residents could enjoy a better climate than normal for the next month and into winter.

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) has released its seasonal climate outlook for May through to July.

For the Canterbury region, there is a 40 per cent chance air temperatures will be higher than normal, equal to a 40 per cent chance of “average” temperatures.

Average daily temperatures for this period are considered to be between 7.3 to 8.3 deg C, which are calculated as an average of both day and night conditions over 24 hours.

There is only a 20 per cent chance temperatures will be below average.

Rainfall is predicted to be 40 per cent below what is considered a normal amount of rainfall for the next three months, which is within a range of 154mm to 232mm.

In comparison, there is a 35 per cent chance of rainfall being within the normal range and only a 25 per cent chance of it being higher than normal.

Meteorologist Ben Noll said some days could still be particularly hot from now until July, including over the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 24 deg C on Sunday.

“Low to mid-20s for early May is quite exceptional for this time of year.”

But a cold and windy snap due to hit mid-Canterbury on Tuesday will remind people the region is still subject to harsher conditions.

“There’s a strong southerly expected to move up the country and folks will definitely notice a chill in the air.

“We’re going into the colder time of the year. There will be cold snaps and there will be frosts but as we go through the season those may be short-lived and sharp and replaced by milder conditions.”