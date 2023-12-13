What do young people in Hornby want?

Connection, acceptance and community are just three of the most desirable things for Hornby youth. PHOTO: GHRA / FACEBOOK

Connection, acceptance and community are just three of the most desirable things for Hornby youth.

These were among the most prominent themes spoken about during a Hornby youth meeting at the Hornby Club hosted by Te Whare Awhero Hope House.

Said director Carey Ewing: “We hope this is just the beginning of the conversation. The response from the youth panel reinforced what the October Hornby Youth Voice survey results showed and a lot of common themes were echoed throughout the evening.

“Youths are looking for interpersonal connections and interactions with a trusted adult, they want space to learn and have more opportunities, and they value being heard and listened to, which is an important aspect of their journey from childhood to adulthood.”

About 60 people joined in the discussion. PHOTO: GHRA / FACEBOOK

The panel discussion included Hornby High School students and staff, youth workers, the Community Development Network Trust, the Greater Hornby Residents Association, police and the Graeme Dingle Foundation Canterbury representatives, as well as an audience of about 60 people.

“Dame Sue Bagshaw shared her wisdom and experience, Riccarton Ward councillor Tyla Harrison-Hunt MC’d and Wigram MP Megan Woods closed out the night with her thoughts and some actions we could consider going forward,” said Ewing.

“Our young people have told us it’s not material things they need from their community . . . it’s experiences, being given chances to step up in the community, and to have their work and positive contribution acknowledged.

“Youth have said they feel a gap growing between young people and adults due to the continual explosion of social media, the internet and the accelerated rate of change occurring.”

Ewing said he connects to this response as his 13-year-old child has already been through a devastating earthquake, an extreme terrorism attack, multiple lockdowns, and a global pandemic.

“I’d only lived through a few droughts on the farm. We can see how these events have impacted our youth and can see the effects on their mental health outcomes,” said Ewing.

“Something everyone, even the wider community, can do is find a young person and make up an excuse to put the phone down. Create a space to spend some time together and just listen to and share with them.

“It is the single most important thing we, as the adults who created social media and the addiction to media, can do for our youth. It isn’t rocket science.”